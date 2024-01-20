Town council in Telford agrees to raise tax precept for first time in three years

Oakengates Town Council has approved a council tax increase of 5.8 per cent for the next financial year.

The council says that this represents an annual rise of £13.83 on a band D property, or 21p a week for most households in their area.

Town clerk Anita Cund said: “This will be the first increase in three years and has been necessary as the council continues to maintain the high level of services it provides to the local community at a time of rising costs.

“The council places high importance on delivering quality services and value for money, and the increase for the coming year has been kept as low as possible as we are aware of the wider financial pressures faced by many of our residents.”

Telford & Wrekin Council will hold its full council meeting next week when a council tax base for general and special fund purposes is agreed for the financial year 2024/25.

Final recommendations on council tax levels will be presented to the borough council’s full meeting next month.

There are 82,624 properties in the valuation list for the Telford and Wrekin area, compared to 81,225 at the same time last year.

Telford & Wrekin Council states that the increase in properties equates to 1,257.9 Band D properties to the council tax base.

“Total council tax receipts (including for the fire and police authorities) will be approximately £2.435m greater as a result of growth in the tax base,” states a report to the borough council’s full meeting this week.

“Telford & Wrekin Council’s share of this is £1.841m. The growth is equivalent to a council tax increase of 2.27 per cent and will help support services provided by the council, fire service and police service.”

At a meeting this week borough councillors will also agree a ‘special fund’ tax base. This is for areas where Telford & Wrekin Council provides services which in other areas are provided by town and parish councils.

“The special fund council tax will be set taking into account the special fund services provided in each individual parish area and taking account of the tax base for each parish,” adds the report to full council.

The borough council states that there will be a ‘special fund tax’ which is levied on parishes that have not opted to take over footpath lighting in their area.

“If any of the other parishes that currently have responsibility for footway lighting decide to return these to Telford & Wrekin Council’s responsibility then they will also have the additional charge,” adds the report to borough councillors.