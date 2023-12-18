New traffic orders for Oakengates

Telford and Wrekin Council is reviewing, and updating the existing one-way streets, no entries, bus gates and the 3.5 tonnes environmental weight limit restriction in Market Street and Oxford Street area, which is located in and around the retail area of Oakengates in Telford.

The council says this is to reflect current Government regulations and improve understanding by drivers and road safety in the area.

The weight limit will operate on the entire length of Market Street and Oxford Street and one way street orders on Church Street, Market Street, New Street, Slaney Street, Oxford Street, Stafford Road.