Construction worker, 35, found dead in Telford woodland, inquest told
A construction worker was found dead in woodland in Telford, an inquest has heard.
Published
Ricky Briffa, aged 35, was at home with a friend last Monday, December 4, but he left at around 4am and did not return.
His family and friends became concerned. A search was carried out and Mr Briffa was found dead in a woodland area in Oakengates the following day at 12.48am.
His body was identified by a friend.
An inquest into the death of Mr Briffa was opened at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on Friday, and adjourned to March 3 next year by Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.
Mr Westerman said: "I offer my sincere condolences to the family."