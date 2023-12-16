Construction worker, 35, found dead in Telford woodland, inquest told

Ricky Briffa, aged 35, was at home with a friend last Monday, December 4, but he left at around 4am and did not return.

His family and friends became concerned. A search was carried out and Mr Briffa was found dead in a woodland area in Oakengates the following day at 12.48am.

His body was identified by a friend.

An inquest into the death of Mr Briffa was opened at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on Friday, and adjourned to March 3 next year by Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

Mr Westerman said: "I offer my sincere condolences to the family."