Telford bands take to stage again to remember Perla

Eternity Road and The Original Wanted staged ‘Perla’s Gig 2’ in an event hosted by Scott Adams and the Firefly club in Oakengates.

Another band, Revolution, also performed at the event in honour of local live music fan Perla Williams, who lost her life to cancer last year.

More than 130 people attended and £1500 was raised for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, operating out of the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Julian Lloyd, guitarist with Eternity Road, said: "We were blown away with the support we received again this year.

"The gig is in memory of Perla. Max McKee, our incredible bass player, had the idea to hold a fundraising gig in her memory and Perla’s Gig was born.

"Through last year's gig and this, we have now raised £3000 for Lingen Davies, something of which we are very proud of."

Perla’s Gig is now established as an annual event and the committee has already met to draw up plans for an even bigger and better gig in 2024.

Speaking about Perla last year, Julian said: "She was such a sweet lady. Most bands knew her very well and she had a large circle of friends."