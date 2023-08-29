New dance class promotes gentle exercise and socialising

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 29/08/2023 - Jee Kaur has set up a new gentle dance class for fitness and mental health at The Wakes in Oakengates. In Picture: Instructor Jee Kaur.

In Oakengates a class aimed at more gentle dance and socialising, which began in the summer has already proved a huge success.

Jee Kaur, a fitness instructor has been running Bhangra Fitness classes since 2019.

She says the new class is designed for anyone looking for a gentle, easy to learn exercise class. But she said the emphasis was also on fun as well as improving members' social life and connecting with others.

"Many of the attendees live alone and are really enjoying the social aspect as well as knowing they are improving their fitness," she said.

"I am absolutely loving running the class and can see the impact it is having on attendees. One of my biggest goals is to bring people of different age groups together. We currently have a 23 year old and an 83 year old attending gentle dance and social, which makes me so happy."

Jee said the group was currently planning its first social trip, which will happen at the end of September.

"We will be going to Blists Hill to enjoy the Victorian town, have traditional fish and chips and do a candle dipping workshop."