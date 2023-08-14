Former snooker club site for sale for £2m – with planning permission for 70 apartments

The site on Canongate, Oakengates.

The site at Canongate in Oakengates was previously the home to Telford Snooker Club.

Currently the site is home to a car wash, but it is being advertised as a development opportunity by estate agents Allen Heritage – and is featured on Zoopla.

Planning permission was previously approved for the site.

It allows for the demolition of the existing building and the construction of a new building made up of 53 one-bedroom apartments and 17 two-bedroom apartments.

The project plans also include 70 indoor car parking spaces on the ground floor and up to 91 outdoor parking spaces.

Back when the proposal went to Telford & Wrekin Council's planning committee a report explained the snooker business had “significant annual losses” and was no longer viable, adding that the site was “in need of redevelopment”.

The current listing, which advertises the site for sale on a freehold basis, asks for offers over £2m.

It describes the setting as the "heart of modern-day Telford," adding "Oakengates is an historic market town north of the city [sic] centre".

It says that whoever takes over the site will receive it empty, and the listing adds: "The existing building comprises a two storey corrugated metal-cladded building of approximately 16,000 sq ft.

"The ground floor was previously used as a nightclub with a bar, reception, office, cellar and WCs still in situ.