18-bedroom HMO in Telford gets planning permission despite noise fears

The 18-bedroom HMO in Market Street, Oakengates. Picture: Google

The home in Market Street, Oakengates, Telford was converted from flats into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) in April last year.

The applicant has now received retrospective planning permission from Telford & Wrekin Council.

The proposed floor plans show 18 bedrooms across the first and second floors each with en-suites. Plans show that the ground floor shop is retained and the bedrooms share four first floor kitchens.

The proposal received an objection from one of the properties neighbours who raised fears about potential noise from the building.

He raised concerns about parking, access, potential anti-social behaviour and potential noise.

“I have an elderly gentleman of poor health living in my building, and he is excessively concerned with noise,” said the objector.

“I have been a property investor for over 20 years, and I have had plenty of dealings with HMO properties, and it’s nearly always been a very problematic area of property management.”

Telford & Wrekin Council’s highways department raised no objection to the retrospective planning permission.

They commented that the property is in a ‘suitable location’ and is in ‘close proximity’ of public car parks in Oakengates.

In approving the retrospective planning application Telford & Wrekin Council said: “As there will be no loss of retail units within this prominent high street and given that the proposed accommodation will provide an alternative form of accommodation, there are no planning policy grounds which would warrant the refusal of the application.

“In regards to the amount of units proposed within the building, (council) officers consider that it has been satisfactorily demonstrated that the building is capable of providing 19 bedrooms with associated living areas.

“The bedroom sizes are acceptable and meet the sizes required under the local standards for HMO’s.