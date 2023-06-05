Carnival set to return this weekend with packed line-up of family entertainment

Oakengates Carnival is back at Hartshill Park this weekend

The event starts at 10.30am on Saturday, with free candy floss, games, street entertainment and live music performances in Theatre Square and Market Street.

The procession through the town will then take place from 11.30am, including vintage vehicles, local performance groups and youth organisations.

It starts from Hadley Road and will make its way through to Bridge Street, New Street, Slaney Street, Uxacona Way, Market Street, and then back towards Hartshill Park for the free family fun activities to start at noon, continuing to 7pm.

Hartshill Park will be officially opened at 12pm by Councillor Stephen Reynolds, the Mayor of Oakengates, who will be joined by Deputy Lieutenant, Major Samantha Brettell.

The park entertainment includes circus performers, face painting, alpacas, a climbing wall, a gaming van, Nerf wars, sports, arts and crafts, space hoppers, a helter-skelter slide, a rodeo bull, bungee run, inflatables and more.

The bandstand will host more activities, with the Exotic Zoo, balloon modelling and Diddi Dance.

The main music stage will be warmed up by performing arts groups, before local bands The Indigo Machine, The Manhattans, Hot Rox, and The Bartells play their own sets.

The day will also include street food, bars and stalls from local businesses.

Mayor Reynolds said: "We are hugely excited for the return of Oakengates Carnival where we hope to give your family a brilliant day out, so all activities for children will be free.

"I hope Oakengates is as excited as I am for the return of the much-loved carnival and I look forward to seeing you all on June 10.”