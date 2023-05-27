Police seen outside Telford pub - owners say 'unforeseen circumstances' behind Saturday closure

Police outside the Hare & Hounds in Oakengates, Telford

Police cars, vans and officers have been seen outside the Hare and Hounds in Holyhead Road, Oakengates.

One witness told the Shropshire Star they saw the pub and car park taped off with an officer guarding the scene.

No explanation for their presence has been given yet.

Police outside the Hare & Hounds in Oakengates, Telford

A spokesperson for Punch, which owns the pub, said: “Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances the Hare & Hounds will be closed today (Saturday 27th May).

"We would like to thank our guests and the community for their understanding and hope to be back open and trading as soon as possible”