Severn Hospice opens new, bigger shop in Oakengates

Councillor Stephen Reynolds with Severn Hospice outreach nurses Charlotte Roberts, left, and Roberta Hill

At the grand opening, Oakengates Mayor Councillor Stephen Reynolds, himself a hospice volunteer, was guest of honour and officially cut the ribbon to the newly relocated shop.

Joined by the shop’s team of staff and volunteers, hospice nurses and supporters, Councillor Reynolds welcomed shoppers old and new who were eager to see the new venue on Market Street.

He said: “I am delighted and honoured to open this new charity shop here in Oakengates. It’s a great community with brilliant supporters.

"I’m so pleased that Severn Hospice has relocated to a bigger store and its popularity illustrates how the people of Oakengates like to support their local hospice.

“It’s great news for the town and also helps raise awareness of the outstanding work Severn Hospice does throughout our local communities.

"Speaking from personal experience, the care, understanding and support the hospice gives is without doubt most valued and I am a huge supporter of this fantastic charity.”

Hospice staff, volunteers and supporters celebrate the opening of the new shop

The hospice has to raise £2 for every £3 it spends, and customers looking for bargains in its network of 30 shops together contribute more than £1 million a year to the charity.

Carla Siswick, head of retail at the charity said: “Severn Hospice has been at the heart of the Oakengates community and high street for more than 28 years and we are thrilled to move into this wonderful new space.

"Our incredible retail team and building contractors have worked wonders on transforming the former estate agents into a bright and welcoming shop. I want to thank everyone involved, including the advice and support from Telford & Wrekin Council, for all their hard work. I hope that visitors to the new shop will love it as much as we do.

“Our shops play such an important role and having a larger store in the town means we can raise more funds. This would not be possible without our loyal supporters, and it is through their outstanding generosity that we are able to care for local people living with incurable illness.”

With plans for the town centre redevelopment continuing and a new premises becoming available, Severn Hospice decided it was the ideal time to move to a larger space.