Former Telford factory site with plans for nine new homes is put up for sale

The site of the land up for sale in New Street, Oakengates. Photo: Rightmove

The plot in New Street, Oakengates, has been put on the market with a guide price of £225,000. The site, opposite ATS Euromaster and backing onto Slaney Street car park, has been empty for a decade after a factory belonging to Eade Works was demolished.

After the building was demolished, vegetation grew on the site before it was cleared away a couple of years ago, leaving a bare concrete floor and wall on the far side of the site.

Planning permission for nine one-bedroom apartments across to blocks at the 748.3sqm site - one containing seven homes and the other with two - along with car parking, was given by Telford & Wrekin Council in November 2020.

The site of the land up for sale in New Street, Oakengates. Photo: Rightmove

Describing the site, Pattinsons Auction says: "In the centre of the town, this plot has full planning permission and discharged conditions. This spade-ready site has full planning for nine apartments set within two blocks of apartments.

"One situated to the front of the site and one to the rear. the apartments will have the benefit of parking, close access to the M54 and the advantage of being a short walk from Oakengates railway station."