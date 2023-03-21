Notification Settings

Fire crew scrambled to report of people trapped in leisure centre loo

By David TooleyOakengatesPublished:

A fire crew was scrambled to a report of people locked in a leisure centre's toilets.

But when the crew from Telford Central got to Oakengates Leisure Centre, in New Road, just after 2.44pm on Tuesday, they found they had got themselves out.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as non urgent in Oakengates Leisure Centre, New Road, Telford."

The spokesman added that the call was to "people locked in toilets who self extricated prior to arrival of fire crew."

The crew's stand down message was sent at 3.05pm.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

