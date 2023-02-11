Notification Settings

Rough-sleeping Scouts raise £600

By Toby Neal

A sponsored rough sleeping event by members of 1st Priorslee and St Georges Scouts has raised £600 for the Royal British Legion.

Oakengates RBL president Jeff Turley presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Erin Franks.


The group had invited Oakengates and District Royal British Legion to give a talk about the work the RBL does outside of the Remembrance period to help former service personnel, and staged the fundraiser as a follow on.

Moira Wallace, RBL branch secretary, said: "Sixteen Scouts slept outside overnight at the rear of the scout hut in cardboard shelters which they made themselves that night."

A presentation has now been held in which Jonathan Barclay, Scout Leader of 1st Priorslee and St Georges Scouts, handed the £600 cheque to Jeff Turley, President of Oakengates and District RBL.

Finn Godwin and Isla Franks with the cheque.

Jeff in turn presented a Certificate of Appreciation from the branch to Erin Franks, who received it on behalf of the Scouts. The framed certificate recognises the Scout group's "outstanding support to the branch and the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal."










