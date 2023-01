The incident happened outside Wombridge Primary School, in Oakengates. Photo: Google.

Fire crews were called to a vehicle on its side just before 8.30am on Wednesday, outside Wombridge Primary School, in Oakengates.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said one male, in his late 70s, was assisted out of the vehicle.

Information from AA Traffic News showed traffic moving slowly in the area following the incident on Hartshill, but the road remained open.