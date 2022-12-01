Public meeting over plans to demolish shops

Proposals for The Limes

Telford & Wrekin Council has launched a plan it says will make Oakengates more attractive and bring more people to the town centre.

But local businesses and residents vehemently disagree, objecting to the proposals.

A petition against the plans is available to sign in local shops.

Florist, Christine Orford has organised a public meeting to allow residents to make their voices heard. The meeting will be held at Telford Academy Of Performing Arts in Oxford Street at 6pm on Friday.

Councillor Stuart Parr, Councillor Hadley and Leegomery said: "Telford & Wrekin Council want to demolish shops in Oakengates to create more space outside the theatre and take away the first floor storage areas from the shops that remain to turn into flats.

"There is a vast amount of opposition to the plans from local businesses and residents. A recent announcement by the council has received almost unanimous negative responses."

Under the planning application, some physical obstacles between Telford Theatre, Limes Walk – and the main car park – and Market Street, will be removed.

Planners say it is hoped this will open up the area to create a welcoming space for residents and for visitors.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood services, regeneration and the high street, said: “We will continue to work with and support all businesses impacted by the proposals so they can remain within Oakengates, working with every business on a case-by-case basis to meet their needs.