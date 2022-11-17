Telford's Dave The Psychic to connect with spirit world at charity shows

Psychic medium Dave Angel will be doing a series of charity shows next year

Dave Angel will be doing several shows in 2023, raising money for charities including Severn Hospice, Hope House, Macmillan Cancer Support, Samaritans Telford, Age UK, Telford Mind, Dogs Trust, PDSA, Alzheimers Research UK, Help for Heroes and the British Heart Foundation.

Dates and venues are yet to be confirmed, but Dave expects to be doing shows at Horsehay Golf Club, Business Boutique in Market Drayton, The Old Fighting Cocks in Oakengates, and Hall Green Spiritualist Church in Birmingham.

Dave said: "I wanted to do this to give something back. As long as I can help people, I'll keep doing it."

The shows will be two sets of around 45 minutes with a short interval. Dave will look to connect with the late relatives of people in the audience and try to pass on messages. He will then also do tarot card readings afterwards for anyone interested.

The 47-year-old, who also works at Telford Theatre doing stewarding and bar work, said he has been doing psychic shows since the age of 15.

He said he first connected with a spirit at the age of around three or four. "My parents moved us all into a new house which was haunted by a teenage girl. She had cancer but she died when she fell down the stairs.

"I remember once me and some friends had a party and invited some girls round. We put pictures up on the wall to try and scare them, but she (the spirit) went one better and threw glasses and CDs across the room. The lads ran out of the house quicker than the girls!"