Athletes in Telford welcome new investments in stadium

Telford Games at Oakengates Leisure Centre. In Picture: U11 Girls 600m

Telford borough's main athletics stadium at Oakengates Leisure Centre has received another investment as a follow up to a £200,000 booster programme in 2020.

Work has included the installation of new lower energy LED floodlights which replace the older traditional fluorescent light source at the outdoor facilities. Telford & Wrekin Counucil says new energy efficient lights will be both more cost effective to run, using around 70-80 per cent of the energy the previous flood lights would use, and will also enhance the experience for those using the track.

Telford Athletics Stadium is located at Oakengates Leisure Centre which also benefits from a complete fitness suite and a 25m swimming pool. The track is home to Telford Athletics Club that trains multiple times per week and regularly hosts UK Athletics licensed track and field open events attracting athletes from across the UK.

Graham Kelcher, who chairs Telford Athletic Club thanked the council for the investments.

He said: “We are very thankful that the council has invested in the lights to support this first class facility.

“The new floodlights at the Telford athletic track have transformed the facility and will make night time training a much more enjoyable experience for our members, and also for all the other organisations which hire the track. They will also allow the Club to host meetings which carry on into the evening.”

The investment comes as a part of the council’s wider investment for leisure services which was announced last year to help make the borough cleaner, greener, safer and more enjoyable.

Councillor Kelly Middleton (Lab) the cabinet member for leisure, public health and well-being, equalities and partnerships said: “It’s wonderful to see what a difference this investment is making right across our different leisure facilities in Telford and Wrekin.

"We are on the side of our residents and we know just how important facilities like the athletics track are for our residents and local sports clubs which are supporting both adults and young people to keep fit and active.”