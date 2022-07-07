Oakengates Carnival set to return after two-year break

The Oakengates Carnival offers lots of entertainment

The family fun day takes place on Saturday, September 10, having not gone ahead since 2019 and will be free to attend.

Oakengates Town Council have enlisted award-winning events business, Shropshire Festivals, to organise the event.

Beth Heath, Shropshire Festivals’ Director of Fun, said: “We will be coming together to celebrate the town with a family fun extravaganza at the beautiful Hartshill Park.

“We want to give families a brilliant day out, so all activities for kids will be free!

"We’re sure that visitors will have a fantastic afternoon and will also be able to enjoy tasty street food and drinks.

"We’re looking forward to rounding up a summer of celebrations with this key event for the Oakengates area."

Visitors will be encouraged to line the streets for a traditional procession through Oakengates from 11am-12pm to enjoy carnival floats, vintage cars, tractors, and performers.

The procession will be followed by the family fun day at Hartshill Park from 12pm-8pm.

Free kids’ activities will include inflatables, a climbing wall, exotic zoo, circus performers and face painting.

There will be live music from the likes of Dirty Rockin Scoundrels and Something 4 The Weekend.

The organisers have now opened applications for carnival floats, vintage vehicles, and marching band style performances.