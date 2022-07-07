Oakengates Carnival set to return after two-year break

The family fun day takes place on Saturday, September 10, having not gone ahead since 2019 and will be free to attend.
Oakengates Town Council have enlisted award-winning events business, Shropshire Festivals, to organise the event.
Beth Heath, Shropshire Festivals’ Director of Fun, said: “We will be coming together to celebrate the town with a family fun extravaganza at the beautiful Hartshill Park.
“We want to give families a brilliant day out, so all activities for kids will be free!
"We’re sure that visitors will have a fantastic afternoon and will also be able to enjoy tasty street food and drinks.
"We’re looking forward to rounding up a summer of celebrations with this key event for the Oakengates area."
Visitors will be encouraged to line the streets for a traditional procession through Oakengates from 11am-12pm to enjoy carnival floats, vintage cars, tractors, and performers.
The procession will be followed by the family fun day at Hartshill Park from 12pm-8pm.
Free kids’ activities will include inflatables, a climbing wall, exotic zoo, circus performers and face painting.
There will be live music from the likes of Dirty Rockin Scoundrels and Something 4 The Weekend.
The organisers have now opened applications for carnival floats, vintage vehicles, and marching band style performances.
For more information and to get involved in the procession, visit oakengatescarnival.co.uk.