Stand up comedian arrives in Telford

Omid Djalili

Djalili's The Good Times Tour arrives at The Place in Oakengates for a night of stand up comedy.

The tour was postponed last year because of Covid and the comedian says it is good to be back on the road again.

Born in London to Iranian parents, Omid Djalili grew up with a mixed cultural heritage. His unconventional background helped shape his sharp wit as well as his ability to combine humour with storytelling.

He has had roles in film and television and on the stage in theatre. But he is still best known for his stand-up comedy.