Intrepid teenage trio from Shropshire school battle rain, fog and snow to conquer Snowdon and raise £2,500 for cancer charity

Haberdashers' Adams lower sixth students Geo Anuj, Rhea Thomas and Aaroosh Nayak, all 17, came up with the idea to climb Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) independently to push themselves out of their comfort zone and support a good cause.

Aaroosh and Rhea's parents are all doctors and they are all too aware of the devastation cancer can cause to families, influencing their decision to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The trio, who commute to the Newport school daily from Newcastle-under-Lyme in Staffordshire, could hardly have picked a more difficult day to take on the challenge: rain, wind, thick fog and snow all threatened to derail their attempt last month.

Aaroosh's father Dr Sanjeev Nayak explained that the family were keen on trekking and mountaineering, and Aaroosh had climbed the mountain four times prior to the challenge last month.

Aaroosh Nayak

"However, this particular climb was very much the students’ own idea and initiative. The three friends had been discussing ways in which they could do something meaningful together for charity, particularly something that would push them out of their comfort zone. Rather than simply raising funds through a routine activity, they wanted to undertake a challenge that would require real commitment, preparation and resilience.

"Snowdon quickly emerged as the natural choice. It is an iconic mountain and physically demanding, but still achievable for determined young people with the right preparation. The idea of climbing it in difficult winter conditions — and doing so entirely under their own steam — appealed to their sense of adventure and purpose. They wanted the challenge itself to reflect the seriousness of the cause they were supporting.

"All three also share a strong interest in healthcare and improving outcomes for patients.

"They set off for Snowdonia National Park very early on the day of the climb, leaving home at around 5am, so it was definitely an early start. Rhea’s mother kindly drove the three of them to the starting point of the trek. One of the things the students were particularly determined about was completing the climb independently, without adult assistance on the mountain itself, as part of the challenge they had set themselves.

"Unfortunately, the weather conditions turned out to be far more severe than they had anticipated. As they climbed Snowdon, they encountered strong winds, snow, heavy rain and very poor visibility. At several points the conditions became extremely difficult and they had to stop briefly when the snow and rain intensified.

Aaroosh and Rhea rest a moment

"Turning back would certainly have been understandable in those circumstances, but the three encouraged each other to keep going. Their teamwork and the way they supported each other through the toughest stretches of the climb really carried them through.

Visibility was poor

"When they finally completed the trek and returned safely to the base, there was a huge sense of relief as well as pride among the students themselves. It had proved to be a much tougher challenge than they had expected.

"As parents, we were incredibly proud of them. This was the first time they had attempted something of this scale entirely on their own.

"In hindsight, we probably did not fully appreciate just how severe the weather conditions on the mountain had become that day — particularly given that there were tragic fatalities on Snowdon around the same time due to the stormy conditions [two men were sadly found dead in Snowdonia on February 19, the day before the Haberdashers' Adams group's attempt].

"The fact that they managed to complete the climb safely in such circumstances is a real testament to their determination, resilience and teamwork."

The trio at the summit, from left: Geo Anuj, Rhea Thomas, and Aaroosh Nayak

The group raised an impressive £2,580 for Macmillan Cancer Support, and their effort was highlighted by the school this week for the start of its Charities Week.

Geo, Rhea and Aaroosh are organising further activities, including a raffle, to raise additional funds for another cancer charity, Neuroblastoma UK.

Haberdashers' Adams' Charities Week has involved activities including a samosa sale, festival of cultural dance, fashion and food, plus Character Day, all raising money for good causes.

Year 8 student Harry cycled 18 miles from his home in Wolverhampton to the school in Newport for the cause.

Harry cycled 18 miles from Wolverhampton to the school

Learn more about Charities Week at https://www.facebook.com/HabsAdamsGS.