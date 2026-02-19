Severn Trent gets green light for 'critical' extension of water treatment works near Newport

Telford & Wrekin Council has given Severn Trent Water permission to expand and upgrade infrastructure at the Rodway Water Treatment Works in Cherrington, near Newport.

The proposals form part of the company’s five‑year capital investment programme, aimed at tackling environmental pressures and meeting rising demand.

At the end of 2025, Severn Trent revealed plans to extend the site boundary at Rodway, with planning documents indicating the overall footprint could double in size.