Shropshire Star
Close

Severn Trent gets green light for 'critical' extension of water treatment works near Newport

Severn Trent has been given the green light to expand and modernise a water treatment works near Newport, with plans expected to double the site’s footprint and secure supplies for around 43,000 homes.

Plus
By Megan Jones
Published

Telford & Wrekin Council has given Severn Trent Water permission to expand and upgrade infrastructure at the Rodway Water Treatment Works in Cherrington, near Newport.

The proposals form part of the company’s five‑year capital investment programme, aimed at tackling environmental pressures and meeting rising demand.

At the end of 2025, Severn Trent revealed plans to extend the site boundary at Rodway, with planning documents indicating the overall footprint could double in size.

Severn Trent's Rodway Water Treatment Works in Cherrington near Newport. Photo: Google
Severn Trent's Rodway Water Treatment Works in Cherrington near Newport. Photo: Google