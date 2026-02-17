Tributes paid to former town mayor and councillor who ‘really cared about Newport’

Brenda Flowers served on Newport Town Council for 16 years until 2009. She had been mayor of the town as well as councillor on the former district council.

Brenda also served until 2025 on the Boughey Roddam Housing Association and the Annabelle Lady Boughey Charity where her thoughtful contributions were much valued.

She died earlier this year.

Brenda Flowers, pictured last year after winning the town's easter egg raffle, has died

Newport councillor Peter Scott described her as a “lovely lady".

He added: “I was sad to hear of the passing of former town councillor Brenda Flowers. She was a lovely lady. She cared about Newport and was very generous and a friend to many.”

Friends and former councillors John and Irene Evans said: “It is with sadness we heard that Brenda Flowers had passed away.

“Brenda served Newport well over many years as a town councillor, district councillor and mayor. She really cared about the people of the town regardless of their political persuasion.”