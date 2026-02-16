Popular garden trail returns to Newport this summer — and more hosts are wanted

Newport in Bloom’s 'Through the Garden Gate' event is returning this summer – and organisers are appealing for more residents to open up their gardens to the public.

The bi‑annual fundraiser gives visitors the rare chance to explore some of the town’s private gardens, with all proceeds supporting Newport in Bloom’s planting displays for the following year.

One of the gardens featured in a previous Through the Garden Gate event in Newport with owner, Andy Darley

This time the group hopes even more gardeners will get involved.

A spokesperson said: “It doesn’t have to be anything special or a Chelsea show garden – just one you’re proud of and would enjoy showing to like‑minded people. We’re sure there are lots of hidden gems out there that would be of interest.”

'Through the Garden Gate' will take place on July 19. Anyone interested in finding out more about welcoming visitors to their garden is asked to email newportinbloom@yahoo.com.