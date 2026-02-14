The incident happened at Shray Hill, between Crudgington and Newport, at about 8.42am today (February 14).

No one was trapped in the car.

Police and firefighters were also on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “On Saturday, February 14, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford.

“Incident involving a car which had rolled over. Fire service personnel made the vehicle safe using small gear.

“No casualties were trapped but are now in the care of paramedics. Incident left with police and ambulance.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Wellington.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.