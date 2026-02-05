Future uncertain for Newport café after owner makes 'hard decision' to hand over the keys

The owner of Tabitha's in Newport has revealed she will not be renewing the lease on the café when it expires in May.

Elisa Plant has run the Stafford Street café for the last eight years, but said that "personal reasons" have forced her to take the "hard decision" to hand over the keys.

The announcement means the café could close if someone doesn't come forward to take the reins.

Revealing her decision on social media, Elisa said: "It’s been a hard decision and not one that’s been quick and easy.

Tabitha's of Newport. Photo: Google

"I love my little café and all of my customers. It’s my customer and the little community we have built up over the last eight years that has made the decision all that much harder.

"The business itself has such potential to expand into afternoons, evenings, deliveries, special events, etc - but it’s just not the right thing for me and my family right now."

Anyone interested in taking on the lease is asked to contact Elisa via the café's Facebook page.

"For anyone wanting to take it on as a cafe, I’d be happy to negotiate a price for the current equipment already there, which means you’d be able to start straight away," she added.

Elisa moved to assure her customers it would be "business as usual" until May, or until a new tenant was able to take over.