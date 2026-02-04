All-new 10k event offering chance to run through beautiful Shropshire parkland hopes to become annual favourite

The new event is bursting onto the 10k scene next month thanks to a partnership between Newport & District Running Club and the Chetwynd Deer Park.

The inaugural Chetwynd Deer Park 10k will take place on Sunday, March 15, and will see runners tackle a two-lap, multi-terrain course through the picturesque parkland near Newport.

With a backdrop of rolling parkland and open countryside, organisers promise a “mix of natural beauty, community spirit, and race-day buzz” - and there are still plenty of places available.

The inaugural Chetwynd Deer Park 10k will take place on Sunday, March 15. Photo: Newport & District Running Club

It's an event the club hopes will become an annual fixture.

The course will cover a variety of surfaces, and participants are being encouraged to check weather conditions ahead of race day and consider suitable footwear. Runners are advised that the course is approximately 10k, not a measured 10k.

A spokesperson for the Newport & District Running Club said: "Runners can look forward to an uplifting atmosphere, stunning scenery, and a smooth, professionally organised experience from start to finish.

"The very first race invites participants of all levels to enjoy a lively, feel-good route through one of the area’s most picturesque settings."

Parking will be accessed via the main entry to Chetwynd Deer Park, off the B5063 Newport to Shrewsbury road.

Entries cost £24, with a £2 discount available for affiliated club members, and are available to purchase online at stuweb.co.uk/race/3BI.