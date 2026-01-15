Newport pupils present generous donation to child bereavement charity after successful student-led fair

The students have handed over a cheque for £485 to the Freddie's Wish charity, which supports parents after the loss of a child.

The money, which was raised at the school's Christmas fair, was handed over by head girl Shaan and Year 12 student Evie to one of the charity’s trustees, Tony Hague.

Mr Hague said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to receive this donation from the students at NGHS. Freddie’s Wish helps parents who have lost a child of any age, with support at the earliest stages and throughout the ongoing effects of bereavement.

"I’ve been involved with them for several years and this money will help massively in the fantastic work they do. Thank you so much.”

A spokesperson for the charity said: "We’re incredibly grateful to Shaan and Evie, students at Newport Girls’ High School, who presented a fantastic £485 donation following the school’s first-ever Christmas charity fair.

"The event was entirely student-led and driven by generosity, creativity and teamwork, from running stalls and cooking food to crafting gifts and supporting one another.

"This donation will help us continue supporting parents who have lost a child, at the earliest stages of bereavement and beyond."

The other half of the money raised at the fair is set to go to Team Kenya, a charity that aims to empower communities to champion gender equality, ensuring that girls in rural Kenya can forge their own paths toward bright and promising futures.

A spokesperson for the school said the two girls were the "inspiration and driving force" behind its first Christmas charity fair, which raised over £900 for the two charities.

Evie said: "When we first approached the headteacher, Mr Jones, with the idea for a charity Christmas fair we had no idea how successful it would be.

"So may students ran stalls, helped with organisation, cooked food, created gifts and attended that we were literally blown away by the generosity and good will shown.

"Next year we are aiming to make it even bigger and better and hit the magic £1,000 mark – I’m sure we will!”