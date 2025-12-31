I visited a quiet Shropshire village with heaps of rural charm and a rare calm where time seems to stand still

With miles and miles of flat, open fields stretching outward in almost every direction, driving into the little village of Edgmond near Newport feels like entering the beating heart of Shropshire’s farming community.

For hundreds of years, the rich land in the area has made the parish a hub of prosperous rural activity, giving rise to a number of impressive historic buildings, some dating back to the 14th century.

On my journey in through Crudgington and past Tibberton, I passed more barns and farms and yards than I could count and thought it no surprise that someone decided this should be the home of Shropshire's agricultural university.

Edgmond, near Newport. Photo: Steve Leath

Harper Adams University - which originally opened as an agricultural college to six students in 1901 - today has more than 2,500 undergraduate students and regularly ranks among the best universities in the country.

While we're on the topic of interesting Edgmond facts, my personal favourite is that the little village recorded England's lowest ever temperature in January 1982 at a biting -26.1C - a record still held today.

Thankfully, it was quite a bit warmer for my visit this week, allowing me the pleasure of exploring the winding lanes and paths in the crisp December sunshine.