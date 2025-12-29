Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS), and the Midlands Air Ambulance all attended the incident on the A518, at around 3.45pm on Sunday (December 29).

An update from the fire service said the incident involved one car, which had crashed and ended up on its roof.

Four fire crews attended the scene, along with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service firefighters.

The fire service said that one person had been cut free from the vehicle.

WMAS said the woman was assessed before being taken to hospital with injuries that were not thought to be serious.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of an RTC [road traffic collision] in Coley, Newport at 3.45pm yesterday, and sent an ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill to the scene.

"On arrival, crews found a woman who they assessed for injuries believed not to be serious before conveying her to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.”



A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers attended a single-vehicle collision on the A518 at Newport around 3.45pm yesterday.

"The fire service and ambulance were also in attendance as one person was trapped in the vehicle. No arrests made."