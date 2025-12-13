Fire service called to two crashes in Shropshire village within 20 minutes

Both incidents took place in Tibberton, near Newport.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that a crew had been sent to the first incident at around 8am.

Police also attended with fire officers making sure the vehicle was safe.

Before they had finished dealing with the first incident a second crash, on Hay Street, was reported at around 8.17am.

One fire crew was sent to the scene with officers making sure the vehicle was safe and removing it from the road.