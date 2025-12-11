Newport students spread festive cheer with Christmas card competition

The pupils from Burton Borough School took part in the design competition organised by the school’s head of houses.

Three winners were chosen - Year seven students Ivy Wrighton, Hollie Roberts, and Sofia Buckless.

School principal Caroline Bedford said: “The standard was incredibly high this year and it was fantastic to see so much talent and creativity from across the school.

Card design competition winners from Burton Borough School, from left, Sofia Buckless, Hollie Roberts Gray, and Ivy Wrighton.

“And yes, having both a Hollie and an Ivy win really was a festive coincidence! All the judging was done anonymously by the senior leadership team.”

The winners received a prize and a certificate, and their cards have now been printed to send to community partners on the school’s behalf.

Sofia Buckless' design.

All of the entries have also now been submitted to the Learning Community Trust’s ‘Mind Your Head’ Christmas Card Competition.

The overall winner will receive a trophy, have their design used across all the schools in the trust, and enjoy a special activity day with a group of their peers delivered by Allsports Coaching.

Hollie Roberts Gray's design.

“Our winning students have also earned valuable points for their respective houses, adding to the competitive spirits following our tug of war competition where Hawkstone finished first, Chetwynd second, and Aqualate third,” said Mrs Bedford.

“Our house competitions this term have brought a wonderful sense of energy and community to school life.

Ivy Wrighton's design.

“The heads of houses work incredibly hard to build our culture and it’s fantastic to see students taking part with such enthusiasm.

“The competition really showcased the creativity of our young people, and we are extremely proud of everyone who entered, especially our well-deserved winners.”