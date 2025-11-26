In pictures: Latest award-winning snaps from Newport Photographic Club
Newport Photographic Club has held the first of its open competitions for the season - and here are some of the stunning entries.
Earlier this month Newport Photographic Club held the first of its open competitions for the season.
The competition was for intermediate prints and advanced projected images and saw 60 images submitted for judging.
The following images were chosen for recognition by Louise Hill from Smethwick Camera Club.
Advanced Projected Images
Winner: Maria Macklin – Crystal Shadow
Runner up: Howard Broadbent – Dawn Over Staithes
3. Ian Rowley – Wild Barn Owl
4. Howard Broadbent – Safe Return
5. Howard Broadbent – Bolt From the Blue
6. Phil Green – Stood Up
Highly Commended: Mike Warrender – Storm Amy at Porthcawl Lighthouse
Highly Commended: Phil Green – Physalis
Commended: Ian Rowley – Tawny Owl
Commended: Alan Fowler – Red
Intermediate Prints
Winner: Phil Danby – Steel, Glass & Storm Clouds
Runner up: Stephen Haycock – Tram 11
3. Peter Palmer – Green Veined Butterfly on Verbena
4. Mark Jones – Breaking Through the Leaves
5. Mark Jones – Boscobel House
6. Phil Danby – Crossing Shadows
Highly Commended: Mark Jones – Foxglove
Highly Commended: Stephen Haycock – Lavandaria Maid
Commended: Roger Walford – Moonlight Remembrance
Commended: Phil Danby – Gothic Garden
As well as a rolling display of the club’s images at the Hub in Newport, a permanent display of prints can be seen at Cosy Hall while a display of prints can also be seen at the library at Southwater in Telford town centre.
In the run-up to Christmas there will be an inter-club competition against Whitchurch Photographic Society, the second part of the First Open Competition and the Winter social party.
The club meets every Tuesday at 7.30pm at Weston Hall at Harper Adams University and details of the club and the programme are at newportphotoclub.com.