In pictures: Latest award-winning snaps from Newport Photographic Club

Earlier this month Newport Photographic Club held the first of its open competitions for the season.

The competition was for intermediate prints and advanced projected images and saw 60 images submitted for judging.

The following images were chosen for recognition by Louise Hill from Smethwick Camera Club.

Advanced Projected Images

Winner: Maria Macklin – Crystal Shadow

Runner up: Howard Broadbent – Dawn Over Staithes

3. Ian Rowley – Wild Barn Owl

4. Howard Broadbent – Safe Return

5. Howard Broadbent – Bolt From the Blue

6. Phil Green – Stood Up

Highly Commended: Mike Warrender – Storm Amy at Porthcawl Lighthouse

Highly Commended: Phil Green – Physalis

Commended: Ian Rowley – Tawny Owl

Commended: Alan Fowler – Red

Intermediate Prints

Winner: Phil Danby – Steel, Glass & Storm Clouds

Runner up: Stephen Haycock – Tram 11

3. Peter Palmer – Green Veined Butterfly on Verbena

4. Mark Jones – Breaking Through the Leaves

5. Mark Jones – Boscobel House

6. Phil Danby – Crossing Shadows

Highly Commended: Mark Jones – Foxglove

Highly Commended: Stephen Haycock – Lavandaria Maid

Commended: Roger Walford – Moonlight Remembrance

Commended: Phil Danby – Gothic Garden

As well as a rolling display of the club’s images at the Hub in Newport, a permanent display of prints can be seen at Cosy Hall while a display of prints can also be seen at the library at Southwater in Telford town centre.

In the run-up to Christmas there will be an inter-club competition against Whitchurch Photographic Society, the second part of the First Open Competition and the Winter social party.

The club meets every Tuesday at 7.30pm at Weston Hall at Harper Adams University and details of the club and the programme are at newportphotoclub.com.