Crash after car 'slips on ice' near Shropshire heritage site - police and fire services rush to scene

Police and fire services rushed to Abbey Road, near Lilleshall Abbey, at around 8.30am on Tuesday (November 26) following reports of a collision.

Four fire crews were sent to the scene from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations, along with officers from West Mercia Police.

Lilleshall Abbey. Photo: Steve Taylor

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved one vehicle that had "slipped on ice".

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received shortly after the arrival of the emergency crews, at 8.47am.

West Mercia Police have been approached for more information.