'I moved here from Wolverhampton for peace and quiet - I don't want to go back to that': Opponents rally against Newport homes plan

An estimated 100 residents flocked to the village hall in Church Aston on freezing Thursday evening (November 20) to be told the latest by local councillors.

“We will fight this right to the end,” said Councillor Andrew Eade. “The effect would be horrendous.

“There is everything for us to fight for and it is something we have to do.”

Councillor Eade, the Conservative group leader at Telford & Wrekin Council and representative for Church Aston & Lilleshall, revealed that he has “called in” the application for a decision by the planning committee.

The land identified for housing by Bellway Homes has been placed in the draft local plan. That has not been approved by the planning inspectors.

Until it is approved by Government inspectors the land is considered to be in the countryside, where there are strict policies in place to protect it.

Council planners have advised the housebuilders and their agents that until the emerging plan is adopted the “proposal submitted is considered contrary to adopted policy”.

“The current development plan is considered up to date and is supported by an adequate housing land supply.”

Housing plan opponents in Church Aston hold up their campaign crib sheets. On the left is Councillor Andrew Eade and on the right Simon Stacey, chairman of Church Aston Parish Council. Picture: LDRS

Campaigners see that as an opportunity to hammer home their case.

At the village gathering they urged residents to object on grounds that it is “premature”.

“This application should not be considered by the planning committee until after the public inquiry,” said campaign literature handed to residents at the meeting.

Councillor Eade said: “Let’s dig in and give them a fight to remember.

“As a Telford United supporter I am a born optimist. This is one that we can win. If we can get this refused by the planning committee it is a step forward and we have a sound argument."

Residents were urged to get their comments in by December 3.

Church Aston Parish Council chairman Simon Stacey said: “If we don’t object it will pass.

“It is the last patch of green space in the village.”

Members of the public spoke about how the area had changed over the years with fields already being lost to development.

“I am from Wolverhampton,” said one man. “I moved here for the peace and quiet, and I don’t want to go back to that if they build here.”

Councillor Paul Evans, the vice-chairman of the parish council, warned that the developers and agents are “very, very big and they know what they are doing”.

“I think they are chancing their arm with this, but they are a big company for us to take on.”

Warnings were also given about potential flooding, after issues over recent years were only recently solved.

“Once they do this, it is back to square one,” said an objector.

Agents for developers Bellway Homes say the proposal will “deliver significant benefits to Newport and the surrounding area”.

They told planners that the draft allocation in the emerging local plan is a “material consideration”.

They added that it is in a “sustainable location”.

Full details of the application are available on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal (reference number TWC/2025/0772).