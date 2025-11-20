Opponents plotting big push against plan for 166 homes near Newport

Church Aston Parish Council and Telford & Wrekin Councillor Andrew Eade will be hosting a ‘drop-in session’ at the village hall on Thursday evening (November 20) for objectors to the Bellway Homes plan at Church Aston.

A public consultation deadline for the application is set for December 3.

Councillor Eade says he has had a “really good response on the doorstep and by email” after producing a flyer that has been delivered to all homes in the village.

The Dale, Newport. Picture: Google

He has committed to fighting the plan “tooth and nail”.

There was huge opposition when the site was identified as a potential development site last year when the parish council talked of a “major threat to the future character of [the] village”.

More than 150 local residents attended a drop-in session in the village on December 13, 2023.

Church and Chetwynd Aston Village Hall. Picture: Google

The site has been included in the local plan review but the site has yet to be formally approved by planning inspectors.

Agents for developers Bellway Homes say the proposal will “deliver significant benefits to Newport and the surrounding area”.

They told planners that the draft allocation in the emerging local plan is a “material consideration”.

They added that it is in a “sustainable location”.

Site 472 as identified in the draft update to the Telford & Wrekin local plan. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

But objectors say that doctors, dentists and roads are already difficult to access. They are also worried about flood risks at the site.

One wrote: “The local services and facilities in and around Newport are insufficient to accommodate the significant increase in residents, which could place additional strain on existing infrastructure.

“Furthermore, the site may present a flood risk, and it is unclear whether adequate mitigation measures have been proposed.”

Another objector wrote: “We simply cannot have more houses built. 166 means probably two cars per household on average if not more.

“That’s over 332 cars coming into a small space.

“We do not have the infrastructure. I can’t get a dentist, doctors appointment now.

“We don’t have a police station any more, yet more people potentially equals more crime and violence.

“We don’t have any more schools so where do we expect the children to be placed?

“There is so much traffic now and adding more is going to affect people’s mental state as more time will be needed to get anywhere.

“There are no jobs in this area so people will need to travel. This has to be a flat NO.”

Full details of the application are available on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal (reference number TWC/2025/0772).