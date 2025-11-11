Shropshire village pub up for sale one month after closure

The Three Horseshoes at Sambrook closed at the start of October, amid what the former tenants called "difficult times".

In a post on social media, a spokesperson for the pub said it had been "another casualty of the current climate".

They said that search was on for a new tenant, and hoped 'The Shoes' could find "someone with the passion and drive to push through these difficult times".

The Three Horseshoes at Sambrook, near Newport. Photo: Google

Now, the leasehold for the pub is on the market, with freehold offers also invited.

The property comes with a three-bedroom owner's accommodation above the pub, a car park and a one-acre paddock.

A spokesperson for agents, Sidney Phillips, said: "The business has previously traded as a vibrant community pub to the local area with an element of destination dining.

"There is undoubted opportunity for the pub to reopen and also scope to use the paddock for the development of the business, whether that be for events or camping, and would be subject to planning being obtained if required."

The listing, along with terms and conditions, are available to view online at: sidneyphillips.co.uk/business-detail/96070