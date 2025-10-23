Too modern for historic Newport: Planners reject proposal for digital adverts at town petrol station

Outdoor media infrastructure provider Wildstone Estates Limited is working with independent forecourt operator Motor Fuel Group (MFG) to “modernise” advertising equipment including at the site in Lower Bar.

The petrol station in Lower Bar, Newport. Picture: Google Maps

The internally illuminated digital display would be 2.5m high and 1.23m wide with a depth of 0.22m. It would be capable of displaying six advertising campaigns at a time, changing every 10 seconds.

The applicant’s agent and Telford & Wrekin Council’s planners have a different opinion on what its impact would be on Newport’s Conservation Area.

Planning agent Sam Gerry, of Stantec, in Cambridge told the council: “Notwithstanding given the sensitive positioning of the proposed development within the forecourt there will be no impact on designated heritage assets.

“The proposal seeks to erect a small format digital advertising panel at the Site which is an appropriate location for advertising in principle and will contribute to the wider modernisation of the sites which sit within the MFG portfolio.”

The agent says there are more than 75,000 of these displays in the UK. The petrol station has a shop, a car wash, Amazon lockers, EV charging, a large canopy, and various commercial sign, the agent says.

“There are business-related signage and advertisements in the area,” the agent adds.

But council planners had an opposing view.

They wrote that the “proposed installation of an internally illuminated digital advertisement would introduce a modern, visually assertive feature into this sensitive historic setting.

“Internally illuminated signage is generally avoided in conservation area settings unless absolutely necessary for reasons of safety or security.

“In this case, the proposed signage would appear visually jarring, particularly in low light conditions, and would detract from the historic character and appearance of the conservation area, as well as the settings of the nearby listed buildings.

“The Local Planning Authority considers that the proposed scheme would cause significant harm to the character and appearance of the Newport Conservation Area and the adjacent statutory listed buildings; by virtue of its prominent location, design and scale and it would contribute towards the proliferation of signage in this location.”

The officials say that the site is close to Grade II listed building Midgely Court and to the east is the Grade II listed building The Swan Public House.

To the north, over the Newport canal, is a row of Grade II listed dwellings called Bridge Terrace.