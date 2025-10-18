Richard Grange, aged 33, drove a Peugeot 206 on the road on March 20 this year.

A breath test found he had 64 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg per 100ml.

Grange, of Vineyard Road, Newport, pleaded not guilty to driving while above the legal alcohol limit, but was found guilty at Telford Magistrates Court.

District Judge Joseph O’Connor disqualified Grange from driving for 18 months and fined him £750.

Grange was also ordered to pay £450 in prosecution costs and a £300 victim surcharge, bringing his total legal bill to £1,500.