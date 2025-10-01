Former caretaker’s bungalow at Newport school transformed into SEND hub

The building at Newport Church of England Junior School was once the caretaker's house and had more recently been used as a kitchen and meeting area.

However, after undergoing a major six-month refurbishment, the building is now a fully equipped SEND hub, and was completed in time to welcome students after the summer break.

The new facility includes an additional classroom, a sensory room, and a kitchen, while a new outdoor play area has also been created to enhance the learning environment.

The project was funded through Telford & Wrekin Council’s school expansion programme, with capacity to support up to 10 children in full-time education - allowing them to learn within their own local community.

Nicola Moody, headteacher at Newport CE Junior School, said: "We are delighted to have opened a SEND Hub this September. We pride ourselves on being truly inclusive and to have this provision within our school community genuinely enables us to live that vision.

Pictured (left to right) outside the new SEND hub: Headteacher at Newport CE Junior School Nicola Moody, SENDCO Jane Kerr, Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Tom Fisher from Telford & Wrekin Council, teacher Chloe Pearson, and Andy Pryce with pupils

"The facility is exceptional, and the staff and children are already flourishing."

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for children, young people, education, employment and skills added: "The conversion of the bungalow into the new SEND hub is a welcome addition to the school and I’m pleased it will be able to support children in a dedicated environment, with the benefits of being in a mainstream school setting.

"The hub will be a space where every pupil is seen, supported and empowered, where individual needs are met with understanding and where learners can thrive."

The renovation work was carried out by Telford-based firm Pryce Builders and included a wide range of improvements, such as roof repairs, new windows and doors, upgraded electrics, improved ventilation, heating and water systems, as well as new flooring and full redecoration.

Andy Pryce, managing director of Pryce Builders, said: "Delivering the new SEND Hub at Newport Junior School has been a truly rewarding experience. While every project comes with its unique set of challenges and adjustments, collaborating with the school and the Council has made the process smooth and enjoyable throughout.

"As the contractor, it’s incredibly fulfilling to now see the children and staff making the most of the new space - a space designed to support and inspire."