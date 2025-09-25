Construction of new £20m Newport retirement community hits major milestone

When complete, the facility on Newport's eastern edge - opposite Mere Park Garden Centre - will be made up of 61 apartments and 15 bungalows.

The new homes will be available to purchase or rent, along with optional 24-hour on-site care operated by Untold Living.

Developer McPhillips's contracts manager Carl Ayling said: “The progress on this project has been extraordinary.

"Just a few weeks ago, the site was very much still at ground level but now we’re nearing completion on the bungalows and we are about to add the final floor to the apartments."

Project manager Darren Lewis added: “Having two cranes on site has been crucial for maintaining our momentum.

"One is being used on apartment block A, whilst the other for work on the three-storey block C and external works. It’s like choreographed construction.

“The site’s transformation from drawings to reality in such a short space of time showcases exactly why modern methods of construction are revolutionising how we build communities for the future.”

Recent weeks have seen multiple trades working simultaneously across the site, with bricklayers, electricians, carpenters, plumbers and plasterers all contributing to keeping the project on schedule for the summer 2026 handover.

According to McPhillips, around 60 to 70 per cent of the workforce is living within just 15 miles of Newport.

Darren added: “This project really showcases the McPhillips ethos of local people building for local communities and we’re really proud of that.”

As the project progresses through the final months of 2025, focus is set to shift to the internal fit-out and external landscaping.