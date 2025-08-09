Newport nursery 'delighted' and 'proud' after receiving praise from Ofsted - here's what parents said

Family Nurseries based on Beaumaris Road has been graded 'Good' overall and across the board after an inspection on July 2.

In a report published last Wednesday (August 6), Ofsted said children are "happy at settled" at the nursery where staff are "kind, caring and respond well to children's emotional needs".

Parents of attendees at the nursery are said to be "extremely happy" with the care and education their children receive.

Inspectors from the education watchdog added that children benefit from a "broad and balanced" curriculum, and that staff plan activities and experiences that are interesting and exciting.

Staff and children at Family Nurseries in Newport celebrate their glowing Ofsted report. Pic: Family Nurseries

The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management at the nursery have all been rated 'Good'.

The report said staff have "high expectations" for children's behaviour and remind them about the rules of sharing.

In a post on social media, director of Family Nurseries Lindsey expressed her delight at the report and thanked staff for their work.

"We’re absolutely delighted to announce that we’ve been awarded a 'Good' rating," she said.

"A huge thank you to all of our wonderful families for your continued support and kind reviews - it truly means the world to us.

"To our incredible team, we honestly can’t thank you enough. Your dedication, passion, and hard work have been key in achieving this milestone.

"When we took over the nursery in December 2022, we set out with big ambitions - to develop a warm and welcoming environment where children are nurtured holistically, and where they receive the care, support, and strong foundations they deserve to thrive in their learning journey.

"We are so proud of everything we’ve achieved, our beautiful setting, our caring ethos, and the amazing team who bring it all to life every day."

Inspectors commended staff for planning a range of "purposeful play experiences" that help children make good progress with their learning.

The report said: "Staff promote children's physical skills well. They have many opportunities to practise their climbing and balancing skills. Staff make good use of the outdoor environments, including their dedicated 'wilderness' area where children of all ages enjoy playing and exploring together.

"Parents are extremely happy with the care and education their children receive at this nursery. They express their delight at the many skills their children are developing as a direct result of the staff's good teaching. They feel well informed about their child's progress and about their day-to-day experiences. Parents say that they would recommend the nursery to other parents."

The full report can be read here.