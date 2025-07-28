New 'peace garden' at Newport church could cost £35,000

Committee members have been given two options for a new ‘place of peace and reflection’ at St Nicholas Church in the town centre – with the other option being a ‘scaled-back’ version for £5,000.

Newport Town Council’s projects and services committee will be told on Wednesday (July 30) that it would “enhance community engagement and improve accessibility.

“Its meandering pathway of self-binding gravel would be wide enough for a wheelchair.”

A report due to be considered by councillors said it aims to transform an area of the churchyard into a “serene welcoming garden space where people could enjoy moments of reflection, prayer and fellowship”.

It would also have new bushes, bee-friendly scented flowers, bird boxes, solar lighting and see a section of hedge replaced.

Design of new Peace Garden in Newport. Picture: MW Design/Newport Town Council

The projected cost of the project is £35,000 although there are “opportunities to reduce this cost through grant funding, offering benches as memorials to be purchased by residents, and fundraising by St Nicholas Church”.

Option two, for £5,000, would give a “significantly scaled-back version with a couple of benches down the bottom part of the church laws”.

“Some planting would be included, and a sculpture.”

The meeting on Wednesday is set to start at The Hub, in High Street, at 7pm and is open to the public.