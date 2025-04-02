Stop-start traffic tearing up roads outside Shropshire schools

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Councillor Thomas Janke, who represents Newport South on Telford & Wrekin Council for the Liberal Democrats and is also the town's deputy mayor, said he and town councillor Paul Crew conducted a ward walk across Newport’s South and East wards over the weekend and reported a number of potholes.

He said: "We’re finding lots outside of schools across the community that are typically subject to a lot of stop-start traffic."

Though he said he was "pleased" with the borough council's response to issues that are reported, he added: "There's a lot of work to be done more broadly with high quality resurfacing to ensure long-term sustainability of our highway network.