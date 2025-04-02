Shropshire Star
Stop-start traffic tearing up roads outside Shropshire schools

Parents dropping their children off is leading to road surfaces being torn up outside schools, a Newport councillor has said.

By Richard Williams
Councillor Thomas Janke, who represents Newport South on Telford & Wrekin Council for the Liberal Democrats and is also the town's deputy mayor, said he and town councillor Paul Crew conducted a ward walk across Newport’s South and East wards over the weekend and reported a number of potholes.

He said: "We’re finding lots outside of schools across the community that are typically subject to a lot of stop-start traffic."

Though he said he was "pleased" with the borough council's response to issues that are reported, he added: "There's a lot of work to be done more broadly with high quality resurfacing to ensure long-term sustainability of our highway network. 

