Taste of success for Newport curry house as it is honoured at national awards

The team at the Taste of Paradise were invited to attend the black tie award ceremony at London’s Marriot Hotel in Grosvenor Square on Sunday.

The eatery won the Best Restaurant Category at this year's Curry Life Awards.

Owner Raza Sujatur, said the team at the high street restaurant were “very proud” of winning the award.

It is not the first time the Newport curry house has been named in the annual awards.

Head Chef Alam Hussain has won Best Chef at previous Curry Life awards.

Speaking after the 15th annual Curry Life awards ceremony, Curry Life Media Group Editor, Syed Belal Ahmed, said: “A major aim of the awards has always been to highlight best practice going on across the country – so that everyone has the opportunity to learn from the best - something that has always been a driving principle behind Curry Life itself.

“Over the many years we have been staging the awards, we have seen major improvements in standards and quality being offered to customers, to the point where several restaurants are now in a position to challenge for accolades such as Michelin stars.”

The awards event is an annual celebration of British curry houses, which have an annual turnover of over £4 billion.

Keynote speakers at the Sunday event included Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting MP who congratulated Taste of Paradise for their success.

Other guests at the awards ceremony included GB News presenter Camilla Tominey—who hosted the event—as well as Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Rushanara Ali MP, Charlotte Nichols MP and Jade Botterill MP.