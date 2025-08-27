Press Red Rentals announces relocation to new, larger premises in Newport

The new facility at N.I Park offers a 60% increase in warehouse and office space, enabling Press Red Rentals to expand its inventory, enhance customer service and accommodate future growth. This strategic move reflects the company's continued success and its dedication to providing top-tier audio-visual equipment rental services to its growing client base across the UK and Europe.

Said Lee Stoner, Rental Manager: "We are incredibly excited about this move to Unit 7, N.I Park. The larger space will allow us to significantly enhance our capabilities, hold a greater range of equipment, and improve the efficiency of our operations. This relocation is a direct result of the fantastic support from our clients and staff, and we look forward to continuing to provide the exceptional service they expect from Press Red Rentals in our new home."

Press Red Rentals' new home at N.I. Park Newport

The new premises are strategically located in Newport, offering excellent accessibility for both clients and deliveries. Press Red Rentals looks forward to welcoming clients to its new facility and continuing to be the preferred choice for audio-visual, LED Screen, lighting, sound and video equipment rentals.

Unit 7, N.I. Park, Newport. The new home of Press Red Rentals Limited.

About Press Red Rentals

Press Red Rentals is a Shropshire-based company specialising in the rental of high-quality sound, lighting, staging, and AV equipment for events of all sizes. With a commitment to reliability, professionalism, and customer satisfaction, Press Red Rentals has been serving clients across the country since 2003