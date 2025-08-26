Chocolate powder spillage closes A49 near Shrewsbury for several hours with long delays reported

The A49 was closed at around 2pm on Tuesday between the A5 Bayston Hill Roundabout near Shrewsbury and the B4371 at Church Stretton.

A spokesperson for National Highways said the closure affected southbound traffic.

They added: "This is due to a spillage of chocolate powder which needs to be cleared.

The A49 near Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

"National Highways contractors along with West Mercia Police are on scene overseeing the clean-up."

A diversion route has been put in place while the incident is brought under control, and road users are advised to follow the Hollow Circle diversion symbol on road signs.

The diversion is pointing drivers towards the A458, to rejoin the A49 at Craven Arms.

The National Highways spokesperson added: "If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

Live traffic data at 3pm showed "long delays" on the A5 eastbound between Edgebold and the Bayston Hill Roundabout and on the A5 westbound between Bayston Hill Roundabout and the Emstrey Island.

National Highways confirmed at 4.55pm that the road had been reopened to traffic, with a spokesperson saying: "The A49 southbound between the A5 near Shrewsbury and the B4371 at Church Stretton is now open following an earlier spillage.

"Thank you for your patience."