Telford service station set to be demolished under redevelopment plans

EG On The Move took over the service station earlier in 2025 and now they have asked Telford & Wrekin Council to make some major changes to the Shawbirch crossoads site.

If approved it will mean the demolition of the existing fuel pumps, canopy, sales kiosk building, and a Greggs unit.

File photo dated 01/09/21 of an E10 petrol pump at a petrol station. Copyright holder: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Copyright notice: © 2025 PA Media, All Rights Reserved Usage terms: FILE PHOTO Picture by: Joe Giddens

In its place will be new fuel pumps, canopy, sales kiosk building with a food and beverage offering, a sub-station and four EV charging spaces, 12 customer parking spaces including two disabled parking spaces, landscaping and associated works.

Shawbirch Service Station pictured in 2015 by Google Maps

Planning agent Ross Fraser, of London-based Montagu Evans, has told council planners that the existing roadside services facility is tired and dated in nature.

“It does not provide the level of facilities that could be reasonably expected from a modern roadside services facility in the extensive experience of the applicant,” says the agent.

The 0.51 hectare former Applegreen Telford site was brought by EG On The Move in January 2025.

There has been a petrol station there since at least 1989 and a refurbishment planned in 2017 fell through, the planning documents reveal. A Greggs Pod was allowed to replace a hand car wash facility in 2023.

It sits on a key junction connecting the A442 (Queensway) heading northbound and eastbound, the A5223 (Whitchurch Drive) heading southbound, and the B5063 (Shawbirch Road) heading westbound.

The existing 76 sq-metre sales kiosk and 62 sq-metre Greggs unit will be replaced with a new, much bigger 380 sq-metre sales kiosk building including a food and beverage offering.

The agents have paid an application fee of £3,613.00 to Telford & Wrekin Council.

Greggs and EG On The Move have been asked about the future of Greggs on the site.

The petrol forecourt operator is a major player in the UK market, offering EV charging points, major supermarkets, and operators including Greggs, Subway and Starbucks across its sites.

In the Shropshire area it is at Welshpool, Church Stretton and Ludlow.

A period of public consultation has been opened by Telford & Wrekin Council. Plans can be seen on its planning portal with the reference TWC/2025/0577