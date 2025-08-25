'Too many people being brought into the Shropshire and Telford areas' - Your Letters: August 25

WE NEED TO DEAL WITH SPACE ISSUE

On reading a report on MP Mrs Buckley I can understand her concerns, but government and others before them have failed to correct the real problem, which is too many people being brought into the Shropshire and Telford areas.

I would have expected all governments to have tracked the births and deaths in the area, then you can make plans to cover those needs.

But you can't and shouldn't keep bring people into the area when you know that things are not good enough.

So in the end everyone suffers the pain of not being able to get treatment, and park safely.

It is just not possible. Our country is an island so unless we start putting rafts on the sea we don't have the room or the facilities to keep on taking more and land to satisfy the over burden.

Brian Palin, St George's

CONCERNS ABOUT PROPOSED GARDEN

I read about a proposal for a peace garden in Newport, St Nicholas Church was the site mentioned.

I really do not think this is convenient for the public for many reasons, which I’ll mention.

I also wonder what the proposed peace garden is actually about; is it to be a garden where the public can go to sit in peace and enjoy the surroundings? Or a memorial area?

If this, then what is it to be in memory of?

We have a cemetery where people sit and enjoy bird song, rabbits, tributes left, exchange memories with friends, even eat a sandwich.