Businesses encouraged to sign up to free crime-fighting tool to help tackle shoplifters

A councillor in Newport is encouraging businesses to sign up for DISC, an information-sharing system, to help tackle shoplifting in the town.

Last year, Councillor Peter Scott warned that the "gloves are off" after reporting some businesses in the town are being targeted by shoplifters three or four times a day.

Now, Councillor Scott has funded one year of access to DISC, an online information-sharing system that’s helping communities reduce low-level crime and anti-social behaviour.

The tool allows communities to share current-awareness information, view galleries of offenders and submit reports of incidents.

Newport town centre

Councillor Scott said: "DISC is a secure information sharing system for local businesses to help combat shoplifting and other anti-social behaviour.

"I have funded the first year from my Telford and Wrekin Council Pride Fund so it is free for relevant businesses to sign up.

"If you want to be signed up please message me with your email address on 07929 377549. Shoplifters need to know they are being watched and if seen thieving will be reported. The more who sign up the better we can reduce crime.

"DISC will help to keep on top of crime in our area and keeps us in touch with our local police. Please remember it does not replace the need to record all crime on 101 or 999."