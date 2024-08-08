Court decides on fate of £24k seized from dealer found with 100g 'block of cocaine

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shrewsbury Crown Court has ruled that money taken from Junaid Shah can be kept under the proceeds of crime rules.

Shah, from Broomfield Close, Newport, was spared jail for three charges earlier this year.

The 44-year-old had pleaded guilty to possession of the class A drug cocaine with intent to supply, possession of the class B drug cannabis, and concealing criminal property.